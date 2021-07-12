Marlon Maro appointed Philippine women's football team coach

MARLON Maro has been appointed as head coach of the Philippine women’s national team in time for the upcoming qualifiers for the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup this September in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Maro, an AFC Pro Diploma holder, is also expected to mentor the squad in the 31st Southeast Asian Games next year. The first order of business, however, is to make it to the Asia Cup which also serves as qualifiers for the 2023 Fiba Women’s World Cup.

“I am honored to be given the trust by the PFF to lead the women’s national team as it prepares to qualify for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup,” said Maro, the former head coach of the Philippine men’s Under-23 team from 2015 to 2017. “The women’s national team rose through the ranks in recent years and the main goal of the team is not just to win an international tournament, but also, and more importantly, to qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.”

Prior to Maro’s appointment, the Malditas made it to the 2018 AFC Women’s Asian Cup, and placed fourth in the AFF Women’s Championship and the Southeast Asian Games in 2019.

Preparation begins for Malditas

Maro bared that the team is already conducting online workouts for the initial preparation after the Malditas drew with Hong Kong and Nepal in Group G. The top teams in each group automatically advance to the tournament proper along with reigning champion Japan, Australia, China, and host India.

“We are pleased to have Coach Maro lead the Women’s National Team as it embarks on its campaign to qualify for the FIFA Women’s World in 2023 Cup beginning with the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers this September 2021,” said Philippine Football Federation president Mariano ‘Nonong’ Araneta. “We wish him and the team all the best and we are hoping he can lead the team to more historic feats.”

“Coach Maro has been an instrumental figure in football both as a coaching instructor and as a head coach,” said PFF general secretary Edwin Gastanes. “As head coach of the Women’s National Team, we are confident that he can guide the team to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup and hopefully to the FIFA Women’s World Cup.”

