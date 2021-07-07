Marañon is ‘happiest guy in the world’ after PH naturalization

BIENVE Marañon is glad that his dream finally came true as he officially became a Filipino citizen on Wednesday.

President Duterte signed Republic Act No. 11570 which grants Filipino citizenship to Marañon, who will be taking an oath of allegiance to the Philippines, after which the Bureau of Immigration will issue a Certificate of Naturalization.

The Spanish striker is now eligible to play for the Philippine Azkals, and could play for the national squad as early as this year’s AFF Suzuki Cup.

'Happiest guy in the world'

Marañon said he fell in love with the country during his second year in the Philippines because of how Filipinos treated him.

“I’m the happiest guy in the world right now,” said Marañon through the United City FC socials. “To be Filipino citizen is a dream that I have since my second year in the country due the love and respect they show me along the way.”

Marañon, who is currently in Tashkent, Uzbekistan with United City FC competing in the 2021 AFC Champions League, vowed to become a perfect example for Filipinos everywhere.

“I’m sure I will make them proud to have me one of them,” Marañon said.

