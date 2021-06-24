Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Thu, Jun 24
    Football

    Malditas grouped with Nepal, Hong Kong in Asian Cup qualifiers

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    PHOTO: @pilipinaswnft on Twitter

    THE Philippines is bracketed with Hong Kong and Nepal in Group F of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 qualifiers.

    The Malditas will only be needing to top the group in order to advance into the Asian Cup. The qualifiers is set September 13-25 in Nepal.

    Eight teams will be advancing into the Asian Cup won by Japan in 2018.

    Three years ago, the Philippines reached the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, placing sixth in the competition among eight teams. The Malditas won their only match against Jordan, 2-1, with Sarina Bolden scoring the marginal goal.

    The 2022 edition will see an expanded format with Japan, Australia, China, and host India advancing to the tournament proper to be held from January 20 to February 6.

