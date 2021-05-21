Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, May 21
    Football

    Lionel Messi sits out final Barcelona match amid talk of transfer

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    BARCELONA, Spain — Lionel Messi might have played his final game for Barcelona.

    The Argentina star has been given permission to skip the team's final game of the Spanish league season — against Eibar on Saturday — so he can have extra rest ahead of the Copa América, Barcelona said Friday.

    Messi didn't train on Friday. Barcelona is out of contention for the league title.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      His contract expires at the end of this season, and he hasn't given an indication he will sign a new one.

      The 33-year-old Messi has been with Barcelona for his whole career, but he tried to leave following the 2019-20 season, saying he wasn’t happy with the direction the club was taking.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Continue reading below ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again