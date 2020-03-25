Lionel Messi, Pep Guardiola donate $1 million each for coronavirus aid

BARCELONA star Lionel Messi and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola have donated €1 million ($1 million) each to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Guardiola made his donation to the Barcelona Medical College, which said on Twitter the money would be used to buy medical supplies to treat coronavirus patients in the Spanish city. Guardiola is a Catalan native, and the former Barcelona coach.

Messi’s donation will be split between Barcelona’s Hospital Clinic and efforts in his native Argentina, according to Spanish newspaper AS.

The Hospital Clinic said the donation will go toward treating patients as well as research seeking a cure for COVID-19.

Spain is among the countries worst hit by the pandemic, with more than 2,600 deaths attributed to the virus.