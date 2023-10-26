LaLiga launches Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona watch party in Makati

MANILA, OCTOBER 24, 2023 - LaLiga is launching a global campaign that deploys the power of El Clasico football to all countries where the match that brings the world to a standstill is broadcast, reaching a potential audience of over 650 million people, as well as being commented on by over 200 million followers of the competition on social networks.

In Manila, this campaign translates into a Watch Party to bring the power of El Clasico football closer to all Filipinos. The match, one of the biggest sporting events of the year, will be broadcasted live at Mansion Sports Bar & Lounge (Don Palanca St., Makati), this Saturday 28th of October.

The guests will not only enjoy "the match that eclipses everything", but also different surprises and raffles that LaLiga, together with partners such as M88 or Mahou, have prepared for the local football fans. Doors will open at 9PM while the game kicks off at 10.15PM.

New concept

In line with LaLiga's all-new image and branding, El Clasico this season will feature a host of new broadcast features. The most eagerly awaited match in the world also welcomes an all-new campaign revolving around the concept of the eclipse, with a series of creatives and a promo spot that follows the aesthetic line of the new LaLiga brand, which marked the entry into a new era of transformation back in July.

PHOTO: Courtesy of LaLiga

A global phenomenon

It won't be just Spain and the Philippines watching the first El Clasico of the 2023/24 season; more than 35 countries will be holding on-site events to experience LALIGA's most global match. The United States, which will host "ElPartidazo" in Miami and public viewings in Chicago, Boston, Washington DC, and New York, will be joined by Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and Peru, which will also host special events around the match.

The Middle East region, a rapidly growing fanbase for LaLiga, will host its most prominent events in the United Arab Emirates and Turkey, while the African continent will see different activations take place in Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Ivory Coast, South Africa, and also Morocco, with a special remembrance of the families affected by September's earthquake.

If there is one region that has mobilized to send its strength to FC Barcelona and Real Madrid from afar, however, it is Asia, where almost all countries and regions where LaLiga is present will feature events to bring El Clasico closer to the fans. China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Hong Kong, apart from Philippines will all host activities designed to make the most of the power of LaLiga.

