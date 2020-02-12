Kaya FC-Iloilo beats host Shan United in fiery AFC Cup debut

KAYA FC-Iloilo beat Shan United, 2-0, on Wednesday in its 2020 AFC Cup away match at the Thuwanna Stadium in Yangoon, Myanmar.

Jovin Bedic and Eric Giganto scored the goals in the second half to lift Kaya FC to a rousing victory in its first match of the year.

Bedic scored in the 74th minute on a free kick after substitute Arnel Amita was brought down by Djedje Maximin Djawa inside the box.

Super-sub Giganto sealed the win with the second goal in the 85th minute.

Kaya will play its second match in Group H on February 26 on home turf at the Rizal Memorial Stadium against Tampines Rovers.