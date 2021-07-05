KAYA FC-Iloilo and United City FC will play a rematch with their previous opponents on Monday night in the resumption of the 2021 AFC Champions League in two separate venues.

Kaya FC goes up against reigning champion Ulsan Hyundai FC at 6 p.m. in Bangkok, Thailand, while United City FC takes on Kawasaki Frontale at 10 p.m. in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The Philippine teams suffered defeats on Friday. Kaya dropped a 3-0 decision against the Korean club, with UCFC suffering a 7-0 defeat against the Japan side.

Kaya FC, United City look to bounce back

Now halfway into the competition, the two clubs making their debut in the AFC Champions League are looking to improve.

“We had an okay three games,” said Kaya coach Graham Harvey, whose club is still winless. “But we don’t have any points. Our goal is to finally get some points.”

“In terms of performance, we are happy with our progression. We feel that our game against Ulsan was a progression especially defensively.”

While wary about their fitness, United City coach Jason Withe is looking at the positives from their defeat for their rematch.

“If you look at the possession stats, we are trying to play football the right way. We kept trying to play our style of football. I told the boys that whatever the result is, as long as you play our game and you just learn from it,” said Withe.

