Kaya FC held to draw vs Tampines Rovers, but stays on top of AFC Cup group

KAYA FC-ILOILO and Tampines Rovers played to a scoreless draw on Wednesday night in the 2020 AFC Cup at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

Masanari Omura’s attempt in the first minute of the match was the closest Kaya FC was in scoring but despite ending up in a draw, the Ilonggo booters remained on top of the leaderboard in Group H with four points.

Kaya was coming off a 2-0 win over Shan United in match day one.

Tampines Rovers also has four points, but Kaya FC occupies the top spot due to superior goal difference.

PHOTO: kaya fc

Jayson Panhay almost scored in the 73rd minute but his shot sailed wide.

Kaya FC will face Makaasar on March 10.