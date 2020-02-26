Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Feb 26
    Football

    Kaya FC held to draw vs Tampines Rovers, but stays on top of AFC Cup group

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: kaya fc

    KAYA FC-ILOILO and Tampines Rovers played to a scoreless draw on Wednesday night in the 2020 AFC Cup at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

    Masanari Omura’s attempt in the first minute of the match was the closest Kaya FC was in scoring but despite ending up in a draw, the Ilonggo booters remained on top of the leaderboard in Group H with four points.

    Kaya was coming off a 2-0 win over Shan United in match day one.

    Tampines Rovers also has four points, but Kaya FC occupies the top spot due to superior goal difference.

    Continue reading below ↓

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    Jayson Panhay almost scored in the 73rd minute but his shot sailed wide.

    Kaya FC will face Makaasar on March 10.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Recommended Videos
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: kaya fc

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again