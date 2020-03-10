Kaya FC-Iloilo salvages draw vs 10-man host Indonesian side in AFC Cup

KAYA FC-ILOILO salvaged a 1-1 draw against PSM Makassar on Tuesday in the 2020 AFC Cup at the Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium.

Eric Giganto scored the match-tying goal in the 50th minute after trailing at the half as Kaya saved a point and take the lead in Group H with five points.

Osas Marvelous Saha Ikpefua converted in the 22nd minute to open scoring but PSM was unable to keep its lead in the match.

PSM scored even with 10 men after Takumi Uesato was given his second yellow card in the 10th minute.

Kaya took advantage as a cross by substitute Arnel Amita led to a header by Giganto to tie the match.

The Ilonggo booters also escaped after PSM almost scored on close chances by Yakob Sayuri and Osas Saha.