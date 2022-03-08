Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
Football
    Football

    Kaya FC-Iloilo bows to Sydney FC to miss out on Champions League return

    by Reuben Terrado
    6 hours ago
    Kaya FC-Iloilo vs Sydney FC
    Kaya FC misses its chance at a second straight AFC Champions League appearance.

    KAYA FC-Iloilo failed in its quest to return to the AFC Champions League after being ousted by Sydney FC, 5-0, amidst heavy rains on Tuesday at the Jubilee Stadium.

    Kaya FC-Iloilo vs Sydney FC recap

    Brazilian striker Bobo and Adam Le Foundre scored braces, enabling Sydney FC, last year’s runner-up in the A-League, to clinch a spot in the 2022 edition of the ACL.

    With the defeat, the reigning Copa Paulino Alcantra titlist missed a chance at a second straight AFC Champions League appearance.

    Kaya FC-Iloilo vs Sydney FC

    Bobo knocked the goals in the 47th and 50th minute on a penalty, and was followed up by two more by Le Foundre in the 71st and 81st minute.

    Sydney FC was not seriously threatened in the fixture by Kaya FC. Jan Melliza represented the best chance of Kaya FC during stoppage time but his shot was wide to the right.

      Trent Bugahiar opened the scoring for Sydney FC in the 30th minute as his club will join Hoang Anh Gia Lai of Vietnam, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors of Korea, and Yokohama F. Marinos of Japan in Group H.

      Last year, Kaya FC made a historic debut in the ACL, going winless in six fixtures against Ulsan Hyundai, BG Pathum United, and Viettel.

