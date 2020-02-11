Kaya FC looks to follow Ceres lead, opens AFC Cup bid vs Shan United

KAYA FC-Iloilo opens its own campaign in the 2020 AFC Cup against Shan United on Wednesday at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangoon, Myanmar.

Kickoff is at 5 p.m. Manila time.

Coming off a second-place finish in the Philippines Football League, Kaya looks to open its 2020 season with a bang. They, however, are expecting a fit Shan United squad that has played five matches in its domestic league.

“Shan United is a tough team here, with a lot of good players. I believe last year they didn’t lose a match,” said newly appointed Kaya FC-Iloilo coach Oliver Colina. “For us this is our first game. Shan United will likely have the edge, but we’ll do our best to fight, challenge for everything, and hopefully get an away win.”

Colina is banking on the team’s hunger to play their first match against Shan United.

“We’ve been preparing for almost five weeks. We’re very hungry right now [to play our first game],” Colina said.

Shan United is no stranger to Philippine football, having faced Ceres-Negros FC numerous times in the AFC Cup.

“Ceres Negros is at a slightly higher level than Shan United, but Kaya is a different team. We will try our best to put in a good performance, and get a good result,” Shan coach Aung Naing.

“Our opponent was twice champions in the last three years,” said Kaya team captain Jovin Bedic. “They’re very strong. But we have a new system, new players and coaches. Tomorrow (Wednesday) will be a good matchup for us as they’re the strongest team in this country. We’re looking forward to a good match tomorrow.”