Kaya FC a win away from ACL return after Changchun Yatai FC withdrawal

KAYA FC-Iloilo closed in on a return trip to the AFC Champions League after Changchun Yatai FC withdrew from the playoff stage.

The Asian Football Confederation confirmed the withdrawal of the Chinese club on Monday.

Changchun Yatai FC was supposed to face the winner of the match between Kaya FC-Iloilo and Sydney FC on March 8.

But with the pullout, the winner will automatically progress into Group H of the competition.

“Therefore, in accordance with the AFC Champions League 2022 Competition Regulations, the Playoff Stage match between Changchun Yatai FC and the winners of the Preliminary Stage tie between Australia’s Sydney FC and Kaya FC-Iloilo from the Philippines, which was scheduled to take place on March 15, 2022, has been cancelled,” said the AFC in a statement.

Kaya had a similar fate last year when Brisbane Roar also withdrew from the playoff round. The Philippine squad beat Shanghai Port FC to earn its first-ever spot in the Champions League.

Kaya FC will play Sydney FC as the away team, with the match taking place at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

