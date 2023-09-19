Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Football

    Kaya FC-Iloilo loses to Chinese side Shandong Taishan in ACL home match

    PH representative unable to sustain resolute defense in first half
    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    Kaya FC-Iloilo vs Shandong Taishan FC AFC Champions League
    Moises was among the goal scorers for the visitors.
    PHOTO: AFC

    KAYA FC-Iloilo lost at home to Shandong Taishan FC of China, 3-1, on Tuesday night at the start of its AFC Champions League campaign at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

    Kaya FC-Iloilo vs Shandong Taishan AFC Champions League recap

    Jarvey Gayoso scored the lone goal of the match for Kaya FC in the 79th minute in the first home match by a Filipino club in the top club competition in Asia, but Shandong Taishan got goals after a scoreless first half for both sides.

    Shandong Taishan drew a foul inside the penalty box with Moises slotting home the penalty kick in the 63rd minute.

    Matheus Pato easily gave Shandong a 2-0 lead after a defensive lapse by Kaya in the 71st to the delight of the Chinese fans who came in full force at the Rizal stadium.

      Gayoso scored eight minutes later but couldn’t salvage a point in the match with Cryzan giving Shandong a two-goal lead in the 95th minute.

      Kaya resumes its campaign on October 4 when they face Incheon United to be played at the Sungui Arena Park in Incheon.

