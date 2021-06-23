Kaya FC eyes AFC Champions League spot in match vs Shanghai Port

KAYA FC-Iloilo looks to book a historic spot in the AFC Champions League when it faces Shanghai Port on Wednesday night in Thailand.

Kickoff of the playoff match is at 10 p.m. at the Pathum Thani Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Kaya hopes to make a breakthrough as well and join fellow Philippines Football League team United City FC in the AFC Champions League, the first time a Filipino club will compete in the Asian club competition.

The winner will move to Group F, joining defending AFC Champions League titlist Ulsan Hyundai, Thai league champion BG Pathum United, and Vietnam winner Viettel.

“This is our first opportunity to play for the AFC Champions League. We want to entertain our fans,” said Kaya FC-Iloilo coach Graham Harvey.

PHOTO: Kaya FC-Iloilo

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Kaya veteran Jovin Bedic looks forward to the challenge of facing one of the strongest teams in China in Shanghai Port.

“On paper, Shanghai is the stronger team but it doesn’t really matter. It’s a challenge for us. All of us are ready to play. We are hungry for that win,” said Bedic.

Kaya got a big boost in its AFC Champions League bid after signing young star Jarvey Gayoso, who came immediately to Thailand following the Philippine Azkals’ campaign in the World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.