Ulsan Hyundai deals Kaya FC a third straight ACL defeat

KAYA FC-Iloilo bowed to reigning AFC Champions League titlist Ulsan Hyundai FC, 3-0, on Friday night at the LEO Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Philippine club was the unwilling victim in the Korean side's league-record 12th straight victory. Kaya went down to its third consecutive defeat in Group F.

Oh Se Hun scored goals in the 12th and 40th minute, and Valeri Qazaishvili added in the 48th as Ulsan Hyundai stayed undefeated in three matches.

Kaya coach Graham Harvey had mixed emotions about the performance which was relatively an improvement from a 0-5 defeat at the hands of Viettel FC last Tuesday.

“Mixed emotions. I’m very proud of the way the boys worked hard. I’m a little bit frustrated. Maybe our lack of game experience showed,” said Harvey.

Kaya will play Ulsan Hyundai again on Monday, 6 p.m.

