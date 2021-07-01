Kaya FC-Iloilo battles reigning ACL titlist Ulsan Hyundai

THE test continues for Kaya FC-Iloilo as it battles AFC Champions League defending titlist Ulsan Hyundai on Friday night at the LEO Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Kick-off is at 6 p.m. Manila time.

Odds are once again stacked against Kaya FC as it battles the reigning champions, who have won 11 consecutive matches in the AFC Champions League.

Kaya has already conceded nine goals in Group F, the most among the clubs in the East Asian group stages of the ACL.

Kaya FC head coach Graham Harvey encourages his wards to enjoy the opportunity competing against the Korean side, an experience they can use once the Philippines Football League resumes.

Ulsan beat BG Pathum United, 2-0, in its previous outing last Tuesday night to stay unbeaten after two fixtures.

“These are the games that we are desperate to be involved in, so we need to ensure we enjoy playing against Ulsan,” said Harvey. “We have to give them the respect they deserve as champions, but make sure that we prepare for some of their threats. We are still keen to make sure we impose our style as much as possible.

“We want to make sure we come here and learn and take back to the PFL, and be better players so that we can come to this stage again.”

Lukas Hinterseer is expected to be on the radar of Kaya’s defense after scoring two out of the three goals of Ulsan so far in the competition.

United City versus Japan champions in Uzbekistan

In Tashkent, Uzbekistan, United City FC takes on Kawasaki Frontale at the Lokomotiv Stadium. Kick-off is at 10 p.m. Manila time.

Lapses that led to goals in the first half marred UCFC’s 7-0 defeat against Daegu FC on Tuesday.

Kawasaki Frontale, the J1 champions, also came away with a 7-0 victory over Beijing FC last Tuesday to solidify hold of first place in Group I with two victories.

