Kaya FC-Iloilo gets reality check with ACL loss to BG Pathum United

KAYA FC-Iloilo absorbed a 4-1 defeat at the hands of BG Pathum United on Saturday at the start of its 2021 AFC Champions League campaign at the Pathum Thani Stadium in Bangkok.

The Thailand champion stamped its class over the Philippine team that is making its debut in the tournament following its playoff victory over Shanghai Port on Wednesday.

National team standout Teerasil Dangda and Diogo Luis Santo scored a pair of goals each in the victory by the hosts against the heavy underdogs.

Marwin Angeles becomes first Filipino to score in ACL

Marwin Angeles knocked in a goal, the first for a Filipino in the AFC Champions League, in the 82nd that only prevented a scoreless finish for Kaya FC.

Teerasil opened scoring in the 23rd before it became 2-0 on a goal by Diogo in the 35th.

Brought down by Simone Rota just outside the box Diogo struck once again with a lovely free kick to score pass Kaya goalkeeper Louie Casas in the 51st.

Teerasil then scored the insurance goal in the 59th.

Kaya will next play Viettel FC on Tuesday in Bangkok.

