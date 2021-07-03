UNITED City FC got clobbered by Kawasaki Frontale, 8-0, on Friday night for its second consecutive defeat in the 2021 AFC Champions League at the Lokomotiv Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The reigning Philippines Football League champion was simply outclassed by the J1 titlist in the contest that saw Kento Tachibanada scoring a hat trick.

The Kawasaki front overwhelmed UCFC goalkeeper Anthony Pinthus as the Japanese side kept its unbeaten slate after three games in Group I.

Stephan Schrock and Bienve Maranon were eventually pulled out in the second half when the match got out of hand for United City, which remained at the bottom of the standings with one point.

Another blowout defeat for United City FC

It was another blowout loss for UCFC which fell to Daegu FC, 7-0, on Thursday following a gallant 1-1 draw against Beijing FC in the opener.

Kaoru Mitoma opened scoring with a header off a cross in the 33rd minute, but Kawasaki made it 2-0 following a goal by Ryota Oshima in the 42nd.

PHOTO: the-afc.com

Leandro Damiao turned it into a three-goal advantage in the 50th, and everything went downhill for UCFC from there. Following lapses by UCFC at the back, Tachibanda took advantage by scoring in the 56th, 65th, and 70th to give Kawasaki a six-goal lead.

Mitoma (82nd) and Yasuto Wakizaka (92nd) also converted in the match.

The two squads will face each other again on Monday.

