Jarvey Gayoso signing with Thai football club Muangthong United

JARVEY Gayoso is signing with Muangthong United in Thailand after playing for the Azkals U-22 in the 2020 Philippines Football League.

The Azkals Development Team announced the move.

ADT coach Scott Cooper said the 23-year-old Gayoso, a two-time UAAP MVP with Ateneo, will leave for Thailand next week to formalize the deal.

Muangthong United won the T1, Thailand's Division 1 football league, four times, but finished fifth last year and is currently in ninth in the league table of the 2020-2021 season.

