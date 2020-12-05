Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Football

    Jarvey Gayoso signing with Thai football club Muangthong United

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    PHOTO: PFL

    JARVEY Gayoso is signing with Muangthong United in Thailand after playing for the Azkals U-22 in the 2020 Philippines Football League.

    The Azkals Development Team announced the move.

    ADT coach Scott Cooper said the 23-year-old Gayoso, a two-time UAAP MVP with Ateneo, will leave for Thailand next week to formalize the deal.

    Muangthong United won the T1, Thailand's Division 1 football league, four times, but finished fifth last year and is currently in ninth in the league table of the 2020-2021 season.

