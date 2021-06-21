Jarvey Gayoso, new coach Harvey join Kaya FC-Iloilo build-up

HEAD coach Graham Harvey and Jarvey Gayoso are now on board for Kaya FC-Iloilo following their first training session in Thailand on Sunday night in preparation for the AFC Champions League playoff match against Shanghai Port.

Harvey and Gayoso have joined the club in training, with Gayoso fresh from playing for the Philippine Azkals in the joint qualifiers of the 2022 Fifa World Cup and 2023 AFC Asia Cup.

Kaya will vie for a spot in the AFC Champions League in its match against Shanghai Port to be held in Suphan Buri, Thailand.

So far, Harvey, a former coach of the Eastern Long Lions FC in Hong Kong and Western Pride FC in Australia, likes what he is seeing with the club following a training match.

“I felt the boys did really well particularly in the second half. They listened to what they were asked to do with the ball and managed to score some good goals in the second half,” Harvey said.

“I’m really looking forward in the next session to get into some details on how we want to play without the ball so we can make sure the boys are organized and try to prepare as best as we can for,” he added.

All eyes will also be on Gayoso, one of the young stars of Philippine football, after he signed for Kaya. He is taking on the challenge as being the new player in the squad.

“It was great,” Gayoso said. “Understandably, Kaya plays a different formation and style of play. It’s all about adjusting as fast as possible because the competition is coming up soon. It’s nice to play with these guys because a lot of them, I’ve met and a lot of them, I’ve played with also.”

Gayoso teams up with Kenshiro Daniels, who also had a call-up with the Azkals during the recent competition.

