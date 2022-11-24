Fans credit 'Blue Lock' luck in Japan's underdog victory versus Germany

JAPAN'S VICTORY over Germany felt like an episode in a Japanese sports manga, with an underdog struggling against a mighty foe, only for them to reach a breakthrough at the end.

And that's exactly how fans reacted on social media as they all posted about the recently released anime Blue Lock. It's currently trending on Twitter.

Blue Lock inspired Japan team jerseys

The reference to Blue Lock ties in with adidas' jersey design for the Samurai Blues. It was revealed that Blue Lock was the inspiration for their World Cup kits.

Given Japan's resounding victory, it's likely that the series will gain more followers, as speculated by streamer Gian Lois "Gloco" Concepcion.

Currently, the manga boasts over 10 million copies in circulation.

For those curious about the manga, the story takes place after the 2018 FIFA World Cup where Japan finished 16th. This forced the Japanese Football Union to hire Ego Jinpachi, who cooked up an extreme training regimen to create the "world's greatest egotist striker."

The main protagonist, Yoichi Isagi, decided to test his skills in the program.

Given the premise of the series, perhaps Coach Hajime Moriyasu was able to unleash his inner Ego Jinpachi and formulated a winning formula for Japan in their 2022 World Cup campaign. The second-half performance from the Blue Samurai, where they switched to a 3-4-3 formation, showed that the team is capable of making the game winning changes.

Adidas hosted a watch party of the Germany-Japan faceoff for Filipino fans yesterday night, November 23. In the event, they also showcased a giant Al Rihla official match ball, which will be on display in the Bonifacio High Street ampitheater up to November 30. The Home and Away federation kits of Argentina, Belgium, Germany, Japan, Mexico and Spain are also available in select adidas stores. Buy one, and you can get a chance to attend more exclusive watch parties.