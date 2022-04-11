Guillou fires hat trick as Filipinas sweep Fiji in friendly series

KATRINA Guillou scored a hat trick as Philippines blanked Fiji, 8-0, on Monday at the close of their two-part friendly series in Sydney.

Filipinas vs Fiji friendly

Guillou’s performance highlighted the Filipinas’ rout of Fiji, sweeping their series after a 7-2 win last Thursday.

The women’s football team is in Sydney for a training camp, which will continue as part of the preparations for the 31st Southeast Asian Games and the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Guillou scored in the 31st, and followed it up in the 36th minute off a cross by Malea Cesar. She completed the hat trick in the 55th minute.

Sofia Harrison opened scoring with her first international goal in the 10th, while Quinley Quezada padded the lead to 2-0 in the 25th.

Carleigh Frilles celebrated her 20th birthday with a brace in the 49th and 90th minute, as Isabella Flanigan also made a goal in the 60th.

