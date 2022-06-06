Holtmann set for Azkals debut as Schrock cut from AFC qualifier side

GERRIT Holtmann has been called up by the Philippine Azkals in the coming AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers but one name is conspicuously absent from the roster.

Holtmann, who plays for VfL Bochum in the German Bundesliga, has been included in the 24-man lineup and could be making his much-awaited Azkals debut for the June 8-14 international window to be held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Longtime team captain Stephan Schrock, however, has been scratched from the line-up following the re-appointment of Thomas Dooley as head coach.

Schrock has been adamant about his displeasure towards his non-inclusion, even posting on social media how he was not allowed to play against the Azkals in a tune-up match prior to leaving for Mongolia.

“So I’m not good enough to make the squad – but at the same time, I’m not allowed to play against them – because they’re scared I could do too well,” wrote Schrock on his Facebook page.

“Swallowed my pride and ego again to help out our country and then again, this!? You can’t force someone to respect you, but still can refuse to be disrespected,” said Schrock.

Also called up are goalkeepers Neil Etheridge, Kevin Hansen, and Anthony Pinthus, defenders Amani Aguinaldo, Kenshiro Daniels, Mar Diano, Miguel Mendoza, Simone Rota, Daisuke Sato, Jefferson Tabinas, and Dennis Villanueva, midfielders Oliver Bias, Jesse Curran, Dylan De Bruycker, Mark Hartmann, Oskari Kekkonen, Manny Ott, Mike Ott, and Sandro Reyes, and forwards Janjan Melliza, Bienve Maranon, OJ Porteria, and Patrick Reichelt.

Previously, Holtmann was called up during the March Fifa international window but missed the Azkals’ stint in the Tri-Nations series in Singapore due to COVID-19.

Nate Burkey and goalkeeping coach Scott Bevan will be Dooley’s assistants, Ernie Nierras will serve as the team manager, and Dan Palami is the head of delegation.

The Azkals are eyeing to become one of the 11 nations to move up to the final competition. To quality, a team must be a group winner or one of the five best second-placed teams.

The Philippines will play Yemen on June 8, Mongolia on June 11, and Palestine on June 14.

