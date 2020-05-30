Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, May 30
    Football

    French clubs to play friendlies ahead of Ligue 1 restart in July

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    Members of a river cruise liner play football on deck at the Seine river in Paris on May 18.
    PHOTO: AP

    PARIS — French clubs can play friendlies in July with a view to starting the new football season in August, the league said on Friday.

    The remaining men's and women's matches this season were canceled in April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    But Germany restarted the Bundesliga two weeks ago and the leagues in England, Spain and Italy are set to resume in June.

    The French league said in a statement it expects the new season "will be able to start as anticipated in August with friendly games to prepare in July."

    The league added it was working on how to allow fans back into stadiums when the season starts.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Spin fans unite at Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now! Complete the experience by subscribing in the Spin Chatbot and download the Spin Game Sticker Pack.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Members of a river cruise liner play football on deck at the Seine river in Paris on May 18.
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again