Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Mar 22
    Football

    Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz dies from coronavirus

    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    MADRID — Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz died on Saturday from the new coronavirus, his family said. He was 76.

    Sanz had been in intensive care since the beginning of the week while being treated for the virus.

    Sanz presided over Madrid from 1995 until 2000, leading the club to two European titles, a Spanish league title and a Spanish Super Cup title.

    Under Sanz, Madrid ended a 32-year drought in Europe by winning its seventh European trophy in 1998.

    Madrid said Sanz was survived by his wife, Mari Luz, and five children.

    More than 24,000 people have been infected with the virus in Spain, with nearly 1,400 deaths.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Recommended Videos
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again