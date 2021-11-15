Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Former PH football team coach Freddie 'Nene' Lazarito passes away

    by Reuben Terrado
    Coach Nene Lazarito was a local football icon.
    PHOTO: Frievel Lazarito | Jun Carmona

    FREDDIE "Nene" Lazarito, one of the legendary football coaches in the country, passed away recently in Bacolod City. He was 66.

    Freddie 'Nene' Lazarito: local football icon

    Lazarito is best known for leading the University of St. La Salle football program as its head coach starting in 1986 that won multiple local and national tournaments including eight University Games crown.

    He was also the first-ever coach of Ceres-La Salle FC, which later became Ceres-Negros FC, leading the Busmen to the 2012-2013 PFF National Men’s Club Championship, beating the likes of Stallion and Global before beating Pasargad.

      A product of West Negros University, Lazarito retired from coaching at USLS in 2016.

      Previously, Lazarito also coached the Philippine team starting in 1989 in the Bolkiah Cup in Brunei, and held the position until 1991 where he also coached squads that competed in the pre-qualifiers for the 1991 Southeast Asian Games and the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

