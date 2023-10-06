Kaya FC-Iloilo, DLSU fight for last seat in Women's League finale

KAYA FC-Iloilo and La Salle dispute the last seat in the finals of the PFF Women’s League 2023 backed by Coca-Cola Philippines on Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

The winner will face Manila Digger FC, which beat Far Eastern University, 4-3, in a penalty shootout.

The league resumes following the Asian Games break where some of the players will return to their club teams.

Led by Hali Long, Inna Palacios, and Camille Rodriguez, Kaya topped the eliminations with 22 points on seven wins, one draw, and one defeat, leading Far Eastern University and Manila Digger FC on the strength of a superior goal difference of +36.

Shelah Cadag also helped Kaya’s cause by scoring 10 goals.

“As we progressed, the team developed stamina, good chemistry, and we were able to improve our play,” said Kaya head coach Let Dimzon. “We will execute and clean up our play, stay focused on the task, and put up a good fight against DLSU. The team is ready and will deliver quality football action.”

La Salle is no stranger to championships though as the Lady Booters are eyeing a fourth straight league title, and will lean on Filipinas Asiad campaigner Alisha Del Campo and Angelica Teves up front. The two have scored a combined 14 goals this season.

Kaya beat La Salle, 2-1, in their eliminations match.

Torre appointed PFF gen-sec

Mikhail ‘Coco’ Torre was recently appointed as new general secretary of the Philippine Football Federation, replacing Ed Gastanes who resigned from the post.

Torre concurrently holds the position as the commissioner of the Philippines Football League. The appointment took effect on October 1.

“We have trust and confidence in Coco Torre, a young and dynamic leader, who has demonstrated tremendous work ethic and integrity in carrying out different roles in the PFF in the past,” said PFF president Mariano ‘Nonong’ Araneta.

“I look forward to a more collaborative PFF that further empowers stakeholders in our efforts to promote and develop football in the country. I look forward to working closely with him for the remainder of my term.”

“It is a great honor to serve Philippine football at this kind of level,” said Torre. “I thank PFF president Mariano Araneta and the PFF executive committee for their trust and confidence to get the tasks done until the next administration comes in."

