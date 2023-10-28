Filipinas face Matildas in OQT at 60,000-seat Perth Stadium

THE PHILIPPINES goes for a place in the third and final round of the AFC Women’s Football Olympic qualifiers against a heavily-favored Australia side on Sunday in Perth.

The Filipinas look to rake another step in their bid for the Paris Olympics against the Matildas, who will be playing at home following their semifinal finish in the recent Fifa Women’s World Cup.

The anticipation is at a fever-pitch that the match was transferred from the Perth Rectangular Stadium to the 60,000-seater Perth Stadium, with tickets reportedly already sold out for the 3:10 p.m. match.

The Philippines is currently in first place in Group A due to a superior goal difference, with its 4-1 victory over Chinese Taipei, with Australia in second after a 2-0 victory over Iran.

Head coach Mark Torcaso definitely understands that winning against world No. 11 Matildas, led by Sam Kerr and Mary Fowler, will be very difficult but the team embraces the test.

PHOTO: PFF/PWNT/Neil Bravo

“There’s no doubt that planning for Australia is going to be a tough challenge for us,” Torcaso said. “But we are up for it. We want to take a challenge because that’s going to improve our players for the future.”

Torcaso is very impressed with the showing of the No. 44 Filipinas against Chinese Taipei as they have never won a blowout win against the same team they beat in penalties during the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup that allowed the team to qualify for the World Cup.

“[The performance against Chinese Taipei] was also a testament of what’s been put into this team over the last couple of years. Chinese Taipei is No. 38 so for us to get a really convincing result against them, it’s really pleasing for us to see where we are as a country and as a team,” said Torcaso.

“But coming up against Australia will be a different challenge and we’ll be ready to give absolute best and hopefully make everyone proud,” said Torcaso.

While the big crowd may be a huge factor, Torcaso said the Filipinas already had experience playing in such environment during the World Cup where they defeated New Zealand in Wellington.

“Yes, we are playing in Australia like the girls did against New Zealand in New Zealand (in the World Cup) in front of a home crowd and I think that will excite our players and that will get them really pumped up to be the best that they can.”

The Australian coach said he is also treating the match the same as the others.

“I’m the Philippines coach now so that’s all I really worry about. I’m not Australian for that day,” said Torcaso.

“But it’s just like any opposition. We played Japan and South Korea who are top nations. We played Chinese Taipei and it was a good team as well. It doesn’t really matter who we play.

“It holds some small significance. But my job is to coach this team and will all respect to the Matildas and the Australian audience. My role is to lead this team and be the best that I can coach as a coach for this team,” said Torcaso.

