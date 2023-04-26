Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Football

    Filipinas U-17 blank Lebanon to advance to second round of Asian qualifiers

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Bella Alamo 11 Filipinas U-17
    Bella Alamo (11) is unfazed against taller foes.
    PHOTO: Guam FA

    THE Philippines defeated Lebanon, 2-0, on Wednesday to advance to the second round of the 2024 AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers in Dededo, Guam.

    Filipinas vs Lebanon in 2024 AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers

    Nina Mathelus knocked in her fourth goal of the tournament, while Bella Alamo got the Filipinas U-17 team going with the first goal of the match to sweep Group G.

    The PWNT U-17 now proceeds to the next phase, being one of the eight group winners in the first round.

    Alamo scored in the 68th minute, while Mathelus scored in the 90th minute on a penalty, a couple of days after she had a hat trick in the Filipinas U-17’s 3-1 win over Guam.

    The eight group winners will be bracketed into two groups in the second round.

      Bella Alamo (11) is unfazed against taller foes.
      PHOTO: Guam FA

