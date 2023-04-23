Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Filipinas U-17 beat Guam in Asian Cup qualifiers on Mathelus hat trick

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Filipinas U-17
    PHOTO: PFF / PWNT

    NINA Mathelus had a hat trick as the Philippines defeated Guam, 3-1, on Saturday in the 2024 AFC Under-17 Women’s Asian Cup qualification in Dededo, Guam.

    Filipinas in 2024 AFC Under-17 Women’s Asian Cup qualification

    The 14-year-old Mathelus from Braintree, Massachusetts scored in the 29th, 47th, and 76th minutes in her Filipinas U-17 debut after playing for the Thayer Academy and Scorpion FC.

    The Philippines goes for a sweep of Group G against Lebanon with a spot in the second round on the line.

    The top teams in each of the eight groups will move to the second round where four spots in the tournament proper are up for grabs joining Indonesia, Japan, North Korea, and China.

