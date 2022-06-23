Filipinas' matches in AFF Women's Championship moved to Rizal Stadium

THE Philippines' matches in the 2022 AFF Women’s Championship have been moved to the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

The Philippine Football Federation on Thursday announced the transfer to the historic stadium that will host its first international competition since the 30th Southeast Asian Games in 2019.

Initially, the Filipinas' fixtures were supposed to be held at the Binan Football Stadium, which will still host a couple of matches of the tournament along with the City of Imus Stadium.

Several matches in the group stage, semifinals, and the finals will be held at the Rizal pitch. The tournament will run from July 4 to 17.

“We’re delighted to welcome the 10 countries arriving for the AFF Women’s Championship 2022,” said Philippine Football Federation president Mariano Araneta. “We want to put our best foot forward as our hosting comes at a very exciting time for women’s football in the region with the Philippines and Vietnam qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup early this year along with co-host Australia.”

The PFF also thanked the Philippine Sports Commission led by chairman William Ramirez and executive director Guillermo Iroy for making the hosting possible.

The Filipinas open the competition against Australia on July 4 in Group A play. They will also go up against Singapore on July 6, Malaysia on July 8, Indonesia on July 10, and Thailand on July 12.

