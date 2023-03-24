Filipinas jump to highest Fifa world ranking ever of No. 49

THE Filipinas recorded their highest Fifa ranking ever of No. 49, according to a recent rating release by the international football body.

The Philippine women’s football team jumped from 53rd last December following their recent participation in the Pinatar Cup in Spain where they played against higher-ranked nations Iceland, Wales, and Scotland.

PWNT is also preparing for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup in New Zealand. Next month, they will also compete in the Olympic qualifying tournament.

“It is a historic achievement that underlines the importance of collaboration between the PFF, team management and coaching staff, and the dedication, discipline and sacrifice of the players,” said the Philippine Football Federation in a statement.

“Indeed, the rise of the Filipinas shows that belief, professionalism, structure, organization and technical knowledge and commitment of players can lead us into the right direction,” said the PFF, which also thanked team manager Jefferson Cheng, head coach Alen Stajcic and his coaching staff, the players, and people behind the scene for making the achievement possible.

“Another amazing milestone for the Team on this journey to the World Cup. Another record for the country. And further objective confirmation that we are heading in the right direction,” Stajcic said.