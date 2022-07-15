Filipinas eye first AFF finals appearance in match against Vietnam

THE Philippines eyes another historic moment in football as it goes for a first finals appearance in the 2022 AFF Women’s Championship on Friday night at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Filipinas go for history

Six months after booking a ticket to the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup, the Filipinas are on the cusp of a finals spot in the Southeast Asian competition, but standing in the way is Vietnam in their 8 p.m. encounter.

The reigning champion has been the thorn of the Philippine side. In their previous match, Vietnam won, 2-1, during the group stage of the Southeast Asian Games at their home turf.

With the Philippines now holding the home field edge, Vietnam coach Mai Duc Chung sees a difficult semifinal match.

“We only have one day before facing the Philippines,” said Chung through an interpreter. “The Philippine team has improved themselves and they have the support of the home crowd.”

Continue reading below ↓

Vietnam, as expected, topped Group B, winning all four of their matches, a step into the right direction in its quest to make it back-to-back titles for the SEA Games champions.

The Philippines has embraced the underdog tag in this match-up after the Filipinas dropped their first match against Thailand, 1-0, on Tuesday to finish at second in Group A with 12 points.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Head coach Alen Stajcic said the fact that the Filipinas played five matches against only four for Vietnam in the group stage makes a big difference.

“One less game in these conditions is a massive, massive advantage… They had an easier group and less games. To play 450 minutes in nine days is something else,” said Stajcic.

The team has invited its fans to watch the match at the Rizal Memorial Stadium after 2,923 spectators attended in their match against Thailand, the largest to have attended thus far in the tournament.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.