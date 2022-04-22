Filipinas dominate Tonga, 16-0, in another Sydney friendly

THE Philippine women’s football team defeated Tonga, 16-0, in a friendly on Friday in Sydney as part of their preparations for the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

Carleigh Frilles scored five goals for the Filipinas in their third friendly during their training camp for the SEA Games as well as the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Hali Long and Camille Rodriguez had a hat trick, while Anicka Castaneda scored two goals in the blowout fixture.

Sofia Harrison and Tahnai Annis connected on a goal each, while Tonga also committed an own goal to pad to the lead.

The Filipinas previously defeated Fiji, 8-0 and 7-2, at the start of their friendly series.

