    Fri, Apr 22
    Football

    Filipinas dominate Tonga, 16-0, in another Sydney friendly

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Philippine women's football team Filipinas vs Tonga
    The Pinays continue their SEA Games buildup.
    PHOTO: Jeremy Ng

    THE Philippine women’s football team defeated Tonga, 16-0, in a friendly on Friday in Sydney as part of their preparations for the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

    Filipinas vs Tonga recap

    Carleigh Frilles scored five goals for the Filipinas in their third friendly during their training camp for the SEA Games as well as the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

    Hali Long and Camille Rodriguez had a hat trick, while Anicka Castaneda scored two goals in the blowout fixture.

    Philippine women's football team Filipinas vs Tonga

      Sofia Harrison and Tahnai Annis connected on a goal each, while Tonga also committed an own goal to pad to the lead.

      The Filipinas previously defeated Fiji, 8-0 and 7-2, at the start of their friendly series.

