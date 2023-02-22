Filipinas bow to Iceland at the close of Pinatar Cup campaign

THE Philippines capped off its Pinatar Cup campaign with a 5-0 loss to eventual champion Iceland on Wednesday in San Pedro Del Pinatar, Spain.

The Filipinas finished with three defeats in the tournament that served as part of the preparations for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup in New Zealand in July.

Filipinas Pinatar Cup results

Amanda Andradottir had a brace, scoring in the 20th and 51st minute for Iceland, which took the title with seven points after two wins and a draw.

Selma Sol Magnusdottir (71st), Hlin Eiriksdottir (80th), and Alexandra Johannsdottir (92nd) also scored for Iceland.

The Filipinas began the tournament with a 1-0 defeat against Wales, before losing to Scotland, 2-1.

Meryll Serrano was the lone goal scorer for PWNT in the tournament, doing so from a free kick on injury time against Scotland.