Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Feb 22
    Football

    Filipinas bow to Iceland at the close of Pinatar Cup campaign

    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    Filipinas Pinatar Cup
    Dom Randle protects the ball against a defender.
    PHOTO: PFF/PWNT photo

    THE Philippines capped off its Pinatar Cup campaign with a 5-0 loss to eventual champion Iceland on Wednesday in San Pedro Del Pinatar, Spain.

    The Filipinas finished with three defeats in the tournament that served as part of the preparations for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup in New Zealand in July.

    Filipinas Pinatar Cup results

    Amanda Andradottir had a brace, scoring in the 20th and 51st minute for Iceland, which took the title with seven points after two wins and a draw.

    Selma Sol Magnusdottir (71st), Hlin Eiriksdottir (80th), and Alexandra Johannsdottir (92nd) also scored for Iceland.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The Filipinas began the tournament with a 1-0 defeat against Wales, before losing to Scotland, 2-1.

      Meryll Serrano was the lone goal scorer for PWNT in the tournament, doing so from a free kick on injury time against Scotland.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Dom Randle protects the ball against a defender.
      PHOTO: PFF/PWNT photo

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again