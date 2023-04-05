Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Filipinas beat Pakistan at start of Olympic qualifying campaign

    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    Filipinas PWNT vs Pakistan
    THE Philippines opened its campaign in the 2024 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament with a 4-0 win over Pakistan in Hisor, Tajikistan.

    Filipinas vs Pakistan in 2024 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament

    Chandler McDaniel scored her first goal after recovering from an ACL injury during the 2022 AFC Asian Cup last January, a highlight to the Filipinas’ dominating victory over Pakistan.

    McDaniel connected in the 85th minute to complete the runaway victory by the Filipinas.

    The Philippines scored goals in quick succession with Hali Long putting PNWT on the board in the 22nd and Sarina Bolden making it 2-0 with a goal in the 25th.

      Eva Madarang made it a three-goal lead for PWNT in a 29th.

      The Filipinas continue their campaign in the Olympic qualifier with a match against Tajikistan on Saturday.

