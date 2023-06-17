Stephan Schrock makes Azkals comeback, still a 'game-changer,' says Weiss

STEPHAN Schrock on Thursday saw action for the Azkals in their friendly against Nepal despite announcing his retirement from international football last January.

Stephan Schrock makes comeback

The 36-year-old Schrock came in as a substitute in the second half of their 1-0 win over Nepal. Head coach Michael Weiss said Schrock was part of the team for the friendly following injuries and pull-outs to players.

“The squad is good. There is no doubt. But when you put in five players in, you have to take five players out, something is missing. That’s why we have to activate Schrock because I saw it coming. He was helping me,” said Weiss, referring to the injuries.

Weiss said Schrock has been helpful from the sidelines particularly in knowing the players after he was re-installed as Azkals head coach.

“Before me coming here, he was the one who was mostly in contact with me and told me everything about the squad. I knew most of the squad but he helped me a lot in bringing me here and build up the squad and train, give me advice, and this and this. Nine years, when you aren’t here, even if you know the player, it’s different,” said Weiss.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Weiss sees Schrock as an important piece to the Azkals – even as a player.

“Schrocky is very, very important. Schrocky has big targets for his own future. I hope he has no injuries. We see him still as a player. He didn’t train for six months. He said, coach, I can play 20 minutes if I have to calm down the game or to make some surprise.”

“But with more fitness, he can be a game-changer in crucial games and crucial situations. I don’t see him too much as a starter anymore. He can help us for 30, 45 minutes in big games. With his vision, his speed, with his surprising moves, you need players like this,” said Weiss.