Thomas Dooley is back as coach of Philippine Azkals

THOMAS Dooley is back in the saddle for the Philippine Azkals as he has been re-appointed as the head coach for the men's national football team.

"Yes, I'm back and can't wait to get started. We will change the direction we have been going for the last 4 years," Dooley wrote in a Facebook post.

The former US team captain takes over the post left by Scott Cooper at the end of a medal-less Southeast Asian Games campaign and will be tasked to handle the Azkals as they prepare for the third round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto



Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The qualifiers are set in Ulaanbaatar, where the Azkals will face Yemen, host Mongolia, and Palestine from June 8 to 14.

"I am honored to coach our beloved team again. Players will be honored to wear this jersey with pride. Not just talking about it, showing it on the field. We will take the success back to where we left off together four years ago.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"I know it's easier said than done. It will be difficult, but we will make it. We will fight, we will play football and we will win again. So let's start together to help the Philippines men's national team succeed."

Continue reading below ↓

Dooley is making his comeback after handling the Azkals from 2014 to 2018 where he helped the team close in on qualifying for the 2015 AFC Asian Cup.

Philippine Football Federation (PFF) president Nonong Araneta confirmed the move, saying, "We trust that he can take the team to greater heights in his second stint as head coach. We wish him and the team well as they prepare for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers next month."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.