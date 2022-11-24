Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Nov 25
    FIFA

    South Korea holds Uruguay to scoreless draw at World Cup

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    Luis Suarez Uruguay Korea
    PHOTO: AP

    AL RAYYAN, Qatar — South Korea and Uruguay started their World Cup campaigns with a 0-0 draw on Thursday, a result that probably favors the Asian team.

    The draw at Education City Stadium was yet another early World Cup match with the favored team stumbling. Argentina and Germany both lost their opening matches in major upsets.

    Son Heung Min

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    South Korea, with forward Son Heung Min wearing a mask to protect a broken left eye socket, always looked the more likely team to score against the more experienced Uruguayans. The South Koreans were quicker, pressing from the opening whistle.

    However, in a match with few clear scoring chances, Uruguay had best chances: Diego Godin hit the post in the 43rd minute and Federico Valverde hit it in the 89th.

    Watch Now

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Uruguay will next face Portugal in Group h while South Korea plays Ghana.

      Read Next
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again