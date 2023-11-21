Azkals settle for a draw after conceding late Indonesia goal

THE Philippines settled for a 1-1 draw with Indonesia on Tuesday their FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 second round qualifying match at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Azkals concede late equalizer

Saddil Ramdani scored the equalizer for Indonesia in the 70th minute, leaving the Philippines to take just a point in their World Cup qualification match at home.

The Azkals looked headed for the full three points after an early goal by Patrick Reichelt in the 18th minute that was followed by several scoring chances, only to squander the lead in front of 9,880 fans at the Rizal stadium.

Santi Rublico’s left-footed shot hit the crossbar in the 90th minute, the best chance the Philippine side had after conceding Indonesia goal.

The Philippines was coming off a 2-0 loss to Vietnam in its first match on Thursday.

Philippines head coach Michael Weiss said the match proved that the team can compete against the best, at least in the Southeast Asian region. But it was unfortunate that they were unable to get the victory, he added.

Mixed emotions for Azkals coach

“It’s a bit frustrating but we have to move on,” said Weiss. “As much as I’m disappointed, I’m happy also.”

The Philippines will resume the Fifa World Cup/AFC Asian Cup qualifiers in the March 2024 window where they play Iraq on the road on March 21 and at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on March 26.

