Philippine Malditas post highest ranking ever at 65th in the world

PHILIPPINE women’s football reached a milestone as the national team posted its highest ever world ranking at 65th at the end of the year.

The Malditas are among seven national teams that will obtain their highest position in the Fifa/Coca-Cola women’s world rankings at the end of 2020, joining Slovenia (48th), Northern Ireland (49th), Fiji (64th), Cuba (81st), Gambia (104th), and Comoros (139th).

The Philippines is 11th among member nations of the Asian Football Confederation which include Australia, and fourth among Southeast Asian teams.

“The ranking is a reward for the hard work and sacrifices of the people involved in women’s football in the country especially the players and coaches and of course, the PFF Women’s Committee," said Philippine Football Federation president Mariano Araneta.

Despite the absence of major events in 2020, the Philippines was able to reach 65th after fourth-place finishes in the AFF Championship and the Southeast Asian Games last year.

The United States, winner of the World Cup last year, is still on top of the women’s world rankings, followed by Germany, France, Netherlands, and Sweden.