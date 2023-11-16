Azkals suffer 2-0 home defeat at hands of Vietnam in qualifiers

THE Philippines dropped a 2-0 loss to Vietnam on Thursday at the start of its second-round campaign in the joint Fifa World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup qualifiers at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The Azkals fell behind early from a goal by Nguyen Van Toan in the 16th minute to the disappointment of the 10,378 fans that witnessed the match.

Azkals fail to pounce

The Philippines actually had an early chance but Patrick Reichelt was called for an offside on a shot that went in just 12 minutes in.

The Azkals were the aggressor in the second half, but failed to seize opportunities including a golden chance by Atletico Madrid U-19 player Santiago Rublico, whose shot inside the box went wide right in the 77th.

Nguyen Dinh Bac scored the insurance goal in the 94th minute, seconds before the final whistle.

Following the defeat, the Philippine men’s football team continues its World Cup/Asian Cup qualification campaign against Indonesia on Tuesday at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Nguyen scored despite being surrounded by the Philippines defense, slotting in a left-footed shot to the delight of a good-sized Vietnamese crowd that made the trip to support the team’s World Cup bid.

Azkals played well, says captain

Azkals team captain and goalkeeper Neil Etheridge said they generally played well despite conceding the two goals.

“We played very well. We had a game plan. We know that Vietnam is a very good team. For majority of the game, we kept them at bay and we had chances," said the Premier League veteran.

"Of course, we conceded in the last minute but I’m proud of the team that we went for it in the end," he added. “I think we played well. We had chances to score goals, getting a draw, or maybe a win."

