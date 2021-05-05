Neil Etheridge committed to Azkals duties despite busy summer, says Cooper

THE stint of Azkals goalkeeper Neil Etheridge in the coming 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers next month is uncertain due to personal commitments that include his upcoming wedding.

Azkals head coach Scott Cooper said Etheridge has expressed his desire to be part of the national squad for next month’s competition to be held in China in June under a bubble set-up.

However, Cooper also bared Etheridge’s busy schedule in the coming months.

“Neil is eligible. He is wanting to come,” said Cooper during Wednesday’s virtual press conference hosted by the Philippine Football Federation.

“He is just getting his passport renewed at this moment. Of course, Neil is getting married this summer right around the middle part of that. He is going to be with us to start off, then let’s see where it goes,” Cooper said.

Etheridge, considered as one of the best goalkeepers in Southeast Asia, played for the Azkals in their last three matches including a clean sheet in a scoreless draw against China on October 15, 2019.

This year, Etheridge played for Birmingham City in the English Football League Championship.

Despite his busy schedule, Cooper said there is no question about Etheridge’s commitment to the Azkals.

“(Stephan) Schrock and Etheridge are the core of this team in terms of their commitment and the things they do to talk to the players,” said Cooper.

