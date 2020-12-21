Mar Diano joins Jarvey Gayoso at Muangthong United

ANOTHER player from the Azkals Development Team in defender Mar Diano is moving to Thailand to play for Muangthong United.

ADT coach Scott Cooper confirmed the move on Monday, with Diano joining team captain Jarvey Gayoso at the Thailand first division league T1.

“We have accepted Muangthong’s offer (for Diano) to join the club,” said Cooper. “We feel that it’s a good move because Muangthong is a strong club with a big history.”

The 23-year-old Masbate native played UAAP football with University of the East, and made waves with the Under-22 Azkals in the Southeast Asian Games last year with his defense, drawing interest from other clubs.

Diano also scored a goal against Timor Leste in the 2019 SEA Games.

“He had a wonderful SEA Games campaign and we feel that this move will only develop his career, help him go from strength to strength and hopefully develop him into an Azkal,” said Cooper.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: PFL

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Cooper said that Diano and Gayoso are still processing their papers before being allowed entry in Thailand.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Muangthong United is currently in eighth place in the T1 with 21 points, 20 behind leader BG Pathum United in the standings.

Muangthong United is coached by Serbian-born Macedonian Mario Gjurovski, who played under Cooper when he was still in Thailand.