La Liga teams' kit supplier now Azkals' new outfitter

KELME is the new outfitter of the Azkals after signing a partnership deal with the Philippine Football Federation recently.

The deal with the Spanish brand was officially announced on Wednesday afternoon during a virtual press conference. Under the terms, Kelme will be supplying the kits of the Azkals senior national team and the Under-22/23 squads in the next two years.

The new kits were already worn by the Azkals during their match against China in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

PHOTO: Azkals

Continue reading below ↓

“We welcome this partnership with Kelme, which has a long and rich history of supporting football teams,” said PFF president Mariano Araneta. “They have supported several La Liga teams before and it’s a huge honor for the federation that we are outfitted with a respected brand.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"National team kits form a big part of the identity of the federation and we are glad to have this simple yet elegant design for our players," said Araneta.

The brand which has headquarters in Spain and China previously supplied the kits of the Spanish national team, Real Madrid, and several La Liga teams.

“We are looking forward to more sports and business cooperation with the Philippines and Asia as well,” said Kelme CEO Clinton Ke.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

PFF general secretary Edwin Gastanes said an option to also outfit the women’s and youth teams are also part of the deal.

“We hope that the partnership will continue. We have an option to include the other national teams of the Philippines like the women’s national team and even the youth teams. We are pleased with this partnership with Kelme,” Gastanes said.

___

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.