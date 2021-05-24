Azkals add Justin Baas to call-ups for Qatar camp

JUSTIN Baas is set to join the Philippine Azkals’ training camp in Qatar for the joint 2022 Fifa World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers set next month in Suzhou, China, the team announced on its social media accounts on Monday.

The 21-year-old centre-back recently signed for United City FC before the call-up. Baas, who previously played for Ratchaburi Mitr Phol in Thailand, also saw action for the Philippine Under-22 team in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

Details of the call-up were not disclosed although previous reports stated that a few players in Gerrit Holtmann, Jesper Nyholm, Raphael Obermair, and Lloyd Fagerlie have yet to complete the requirements for their eligibility to play for the Azkals.

Reports also state that midfielder John Patrick Strauss suffered an injury while playing for his German second division club FC Erzgebirge Aue recently, although the severity has not been indicated.

At the moment, 13 out of the 25 players that were called up are already in Doha in skipper Stephan Schrock, Matt Baldisimo, Mark Hartmann, Niko De Vera, Mar Diano, Angel Guirado, Alvaro Silva, Mark Winhoffer, Luke Woodland, Bernd Schipmann, Jarvey Gayoso, Patrick Reichelt, and Michael Kempter.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Top goalkeeper Neil Etheridge is also expected to join the team soon after his recent wedding.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Azkals will play Guam, China, and Maldives in the joint qualifiers.

___

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.