Stajcic expects quality foes for Filipinas despite not drawing US and Co.

THE general sentiment of Filipino football fans was hope after the Philippine women’s football team was, according to them, drawn in a relatively lighter group in the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

However, there was a little tinge of disappointment from head coach Alen Stajcic that the Filipinas will not be facing the top guns of women’s football such as two-time defending champion United States.

Stajcic on Filipinas' World Cup group

Nevertheless, Stajcic said that, whatever the result, the Philippines will be up against tough foes in the World Cup, and will be an excellent gauge on where the team is.

“I don’t think it mattered which group we landed,” said Stajcic after the draw on Saturday. “We were the team coming out of Pot Four. Every team that we will be playing against, regardless of which group we fell in, would have been teams that are ranked higher to us.”

“There’s one perspective that it’s good to play teams maybe that aren’t in the top 10. And the other perspective is you want to go to the World Cup and experience playing those big nations and really test yourself. The team has come a long way in the last 12 months and it’s great to see everytime on the field how much we’ve learned and how much we’ve improved. There’s no better way to measure yourself than to play against the best countries on the planet.”

“I’m a little bit disappointed in that way that we didn’t get a USA or a Germany or a France. But ultimately, whoever we got, they’re teams that are ranked higher than us,” said Stajcic.

Following the draw ceremony held in Auckland, the Philippines, making its World Cup debut regardless of gender, ended up in Group A alongside co-host New Zealand, Norway, and Switzerland, all of which inside the top 25 in the world rankings. The Filipinas are currently ranked at No. 54.

Aside from the rankings, Stajcic said the three other teams in Group A have a lot of experience in top class competitions.

“New Zealand, for example, who haven’t won many games in the World Cup and Olympics, but they have a core group that have been playing together for 10 years now, and have been to two, three World Cups and a couple of Olympic Games as well. You are playing against teams with proven experience and records at this level.”

“Norway had been a powerhouse of women’s football for 30 years. They’ve won Olympic medals and have been in the World Cup finals. There isn’t any women’s football teams that can say that they have a record like they have.

“Switzerland qualified through Europe and as we know, Europe is the strongest confederation in the world at the moment. Everyone presents a different challenge,” said Stajcic.

With the draw ceremony done, Stajcic said the team can now focus on specific opponents as they gear up for the World Cup from July 20 to August 20.

“To be honest, I don’t think it makes it any easier or harder. What it does is narrow our focus and give us the ability to plan and prepare based around the challenges would be. We have football problems that we have to deal with. This will be unique to us and something that we look forward to and embrace,” said Stajcic.

PWNT team manager Jeff Cheng said they are now out to level-up with the preparation for the World Cup, which Stajcic said is definitely a step into the right direction in forming the most competitive team possible.

“Over the last period of time, we are going to have to punch above our way just to be competitive. We have to do everything right on and off the field to make sure that when we do get to the World Cup, we are fighting and fighting to win every game,” said Stajcic.

