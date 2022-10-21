Filipinas set to know opponents for next year's Fifa Women's World Cup

THE Philippine women’s football team will finally know which squads it will face in the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

The official draw ceremony is set to take place on Saturday, 7:30 p.m. (2:30 p.m. Philippine time) in Auckland with the teams that will be bracketed in Groups A to H will be known.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino will grace the event as all 29 qualified teams and three teams still to be determined to be drawn from four pots based on world rankings.

The Philippines is in at Pot 4 alongside African nations Nigeria, South Africa, Morocco, Zambia, and three other teams that will emerge in the playoffs.

Pot 1 is composed of host countries Australia, New Zealand, world No. 1 and reigning champion United States, Sweden, Germany, England, France, and Spain, with Pot 2 comprised of Canada, Netherlands, Brazil, Japan, Norway, Italy, China, and Korea Republic.

Pot 3 has Denmark, Switzerland, Ireland, Colombia, Argentina, Vietnam, Costa Rica, and Jamaica.

Each group will contain one team from each pot, except for New Zealand and Australia, which are already in Group A and B respectively.

PWNT will be represented by team manager Jefferson Cheng and head coach Alen Stajcic.

“It’s a really exciting time for Philippine football as we will finally determine which teams we will be facing in our first FIFA Women’s World Cup appearance,” said Philippine Football Federation president Mariano ‘Nonong’ Araneta. “To be part of the tournament is already a tremendous honor for the country, but we also have to dream big and come up with a good showing.”

“We will definitely pull out all the stops to ensure that the team will go into the World Cup as prepared as possible,” PFF secretary general Edwin Gastanes said.

