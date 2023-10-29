Filipinas suffer 8-0 beating at hands of Matildas

THE Philippines got overwhelmed by a much-superior Australia side, 8-0, on Sunday for its first loss in the AFC Women’s Football Olympic Qualifying Tournament at a soldout Optus Stadium in Perth.

Sam Kerr and Caitlin Foord each had a hat-trick as the Matildas showed why they're ranked No. 11 in the world and all but sealed their place in the third and final round of the Olympic qualifiers after a big follow-up to their 2-0 win over Iran last Thursday.

The Philippines was so overwhelmed it could only come up with one shot on target in a horror eight-goal loss that left it with a mountain to climb in a bid to clinch a berth in the third round of qualifiers.

The top teams in the three groups along with the best second-place team that the Philippines will now be aiming will advance to the third round.

PHOTO: Neil Bravo

The Philippines, which beat Chinese Taipei in its opening match, closes the second round of the qualifiers against Iran on Wednesday at the Perth Rectangular Stadium.

Manchester City’s Mary Fowler got the World Cup semifinalists going in the 15th minute with a goal set up by Foord, and the rout was on.

Kerr, who plays club football for Chelsea and is arguably considered as the best women’s football player of her time, scored the first of her three goals in the 19th minute inside the box on another Foord assist.

Foord, the Arsenal striker, got herself two quick goals in the 30th and 33rd, before Kerr ended the first half with another score to the delight of the 60,000 fans at the stadium.

Wheeler caps romp

The match resumed like how the first half ended with Kerr scoring on a header from a cross by Fowler in the 46th to complete the hat-trick along with Foord 10 minutes later.

Substitute Clare Wheeler ended the blowout with a strike in the 72nd minute against Filipinas goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel.

